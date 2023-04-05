KP Caretaker CM takes notice of irregularities in free food distribution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of alleged illegal gratification taken from deserving families by distributors in some parts of the province for the provision of free wheat flour under the Ramzaan Relief Package and decided to assign special tasks to Special Branch to keep vigilant eyes on the distribution of free of cost wheat flour to the deserving households across the province.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the distribution of free wheat flour amongst the deserving families of the province under the Ramazan Relief Package here on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the progress so far made on the subject matter, related to carry out the distribution process in a more organized manner; and other related issues.

Besides Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry the meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries, high-ups of police, the commissioner Peshawar Division and other relevant quarters.

The chief minister directed the intelligence agency to strictly monitor the distribution process at distribution points throughout the province, and report such mal-practice to the concerned district administration.

He further directed the concerned authorities to take quick action on such reports of special branch, lodge FIRs against those involved, arrest them immediately, and give them exemplary punishment.

He made it clear to all that free of cost wheat flour was meant for deserving households and directed the concerned quarters to make sure that only deserving families get free of cost wheat-flour.

He further directed the relevant quarters for necessary measures to ensure the pre-determined quality of the free flour being provided to the deserving families adding that inspectors of food department should be assigned duties to regularly visit the flour mills to have check on the quality of flour so that action could be taken against the mill owners supplying sub-standard flour.

Expressing concern on some unpleasant incidents as a result of mismanagement during the distribution of free flour, Azam Khan directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to carryout the distribution process in a well-planned and organized manner; and to make sure that such incidents do not happen again. Moreover, the Chief Minister ordered inquiry into the incident that occurred at sports Complex Hayatabad, Peshawar during free flour distribution the other day causing damages to the building of the Sports Complex so that responsibility of the same could be fixed.

Briefing the meeting about the progress so far made on the distribution of free flour, it was informed that so far 57 percent of the targeted population had been provided free flour package of three bags 10 KG each, and the set target would be achieved before the end of Ramzan.

It was further informed that distribution points for purpose had been increased to double which has resulted in considerable decrease in the number of unpleasant incidents during the distribution process.

The forum was told that the public complaints with regard to the distribution of free flour were taken proper care, and actions on genuine complaints are taken well in time.