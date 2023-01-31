KP Caretaker CM visits blast site; reviews losses, rescue activities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday inspected the blast site in Police Lines, Peshawar and reviewed losses caused by the deadly blast and rescue activities being carried out.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, IGP Muazzam Jah Ansari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, and other concerned officials were also present.

The IGP, on the occasion, briefed the chief minister in detail about the wreck and losses caused by the deadly blast.

Azam Khan offered fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the martyrs.

Addressing the personnel of KP Police, KP CM said the caretaker provincial government stood by the victims of the brutal incident and would not leave them alone at this testing time. Every possible support and assistance would be extended to the bereaved families of the martyred and injured ones, he added.

He said the incident has sunk the whole nation in gloom and grief. However, he said, such inhumane attempts cannot shatter the resolve of the KP Police.

"The KP police has faced the tough time bravely in the past and is capable of dealing with any untoward situation in the future", he remarked.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, the caretaker CM said when the blast took place the other day, he was in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to discuss the law-and-order situation of KP. He said the caretaker government would take pragmatic steps to equip the police with the latest arms and weapons on a priority basis.

Azam Khan made it clear that the incident was in no way linked with the general election in KP, adding that unfortunately, the province has faced such incidents in the past too. He advised the people to stay calm and while assuring them that the situation would return to normal.

He maintained that the people of KP have rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said that the heirs of the martyrs and injured ones would be provided with all possible support, adding that a summary with regard to the provision of compensation packages was ready. "Nothing can replace precious human life, however, the government will not leave the martyrs' families alone and will go all out to condole their pain."