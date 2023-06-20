UrduPoint.com

KP Caretaker Govt Authorizes Rs462.426bn Expenditure For 4 Months, Announces 35pc Adhoc Relief For Govt Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KP caretaker Govt authorizes Rs462.426bn expenditure for 4 months, announces 35pc adhoc relief for Govt employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Government here on Tuesday authorized Rs462.426 billion expenditure for four months (July 1 to October 31, 2023) and announced 35 percent adhoc relief allowance for its employees BS 1 to 16 and 30 percent from BS 17 and above and 17.5percent in pension of all pensioners.

Presenting the salient features of authorized expenditure for the above four months, Adviser to the chief minister for finance and energy, Himayat Ullah Mayar here said that Rs350.041 billion was fixed as total authorized current expenditure, Rs309.498 bln for settled current expenditure, Rs40.543 bln for newly merged areas (NMA) current expenditures for the said four months.

On the development side, he said the authorized development expenditure for July 1 to October 31, 2023, is Rs112.385 billion, the settled development expenditure is Rs92.

122 bln and NMA's Rs20.263 bln for the said months.

As many Rs8.667 bln expenditure for the Annual Development Programme, Rs1.263 bln for FPA and Rs10.333 bln for Accelerated Implementation Program of NMAs were authorized for the said four districts.

The Adviser announced 50pc increase in traveling allowance for all Provincial Government employees, 100pc increase in special conveyance allowance for disabled employees and an increase in orderly allowance from Rs14,000 per month to Rs25,000 per month.

Besides 50pc increase in deputation allowances and 100pc in secretariat performance allowance, the Adviser also announced the extension of executive allowance to officers of special duty an increase of minimum wages from Rs26,000 per month to Rs32,000pm and ration allowance of police and jails from Rs681pm to Rs1000pm respectively.

More/fam

