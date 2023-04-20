UrduPoint.com

KP Caretaker Govt Reinstated The Health Card For Now After A Day Closer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Health Advisor Abid Jameel announced reinstating of health-card and disclosed that they have given a payment of Rs. 2 billion while the Rs. 2 billion would be given soon after Eid-ul-Fitr.

It was a good step to launch health cards. But the incumbent government is facing a great financial crisis, as the health card was being provided to the people without any strong mechanism previously, he said while addressing a conference.

"Dr. Abid Jameel said that the caretaker government is putting all efforts to provide health facilities to most of the population though it is not being practised in many of the developed countries. The privileged class is also getting benefits from health-card which cannot be justified at any level, he added." He said that the PTI government had left more than Rs. 5 billion arrears of health cards and in total this year we had to pay Rs. 33 billion while Rs.

50 billion would have to be paid next year by proceeding in the same way.

He disclosed that out of 46 billion MTI Hospitals, 20 billion are still outstanding. "We have formed a committee to exclude the rich from the health care and only the deserving strata of society would receive the health facility," the KP Caretaker Health Adviser of the Chief Minister Dr. Abid Jameel said.

He said 66% of treatment through health cards is done in private hospitals and most of the hospitals included in the health card panel were substandard. "We have paid 19 billion out of 28 billion health cards this year," he informed.

After giving four billion in February, they could not release the money in March and we had given 2 billion rupees now while Rs. 2 billion would be given after Eid, he said while replying to a question.

"We have reinstated the health card for now and medicines were being provided to cancer patients for 11 years," he said.

