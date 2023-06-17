UrduPoint.com

KP Caretaker Govt To Present Budget For 4-month On Jun 20: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Hajj, Awqaf, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Firoz Jamal Shah Kakakhil Saturday confirmed that the caretaker government would present the budget for 4 months on June 20.

Relief checks have been provided to the families of the citizens who died due to rain in the southern districts in the last few days while the survey is going on to estimate the damages, the Minister added. A wall of shame should be built for the PTI leadership involved in the May 9 incidents. State of the art hospital project is being restarted by the Federal government in Hayatabad.

Talking to media men, the Minister said: "We condemn propaganda against sensitive organizations on social media," the Minister said. The PTI leadership should show its detachment from anti-state elements, he added.

He said that activities are being done on social media against national security and sensitive institutions. Social media activist Adil Raja is an anti-state and Indian agent who is propagandizing against sensitive organizations and spreading wrong things on social media by taking money from Indian businessmen and sitting abroad.

The caretaker provincial minister said that this is the direct hand of the social media activist chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

If the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf is not related to it, then it should express its indifference to the media.

He said former chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also say that they have nothing to do with it and clarify their position before the nation within 72 hours. "Sensitive institutions are our asset. We strongly condemn targeting sensitive organizations on social media," Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said, adding, "PTI has destroyed and misled an entire generation." Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that more than three thousand accused involved in vandalism have been arrested while 33 cases have been handed over to military courts. The demand of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is that the first and second leadership of PTI should be separated. The state of the art hospital project by the federal government in Hayatabad was pending for the last 20 years, but now the federal government has released money for this project.

This hospital will become operational in the next two to three months. He further said that the PTI people came to the government only to eat commission and have burdened the province with debt. Currently, the province has to pay 32 billion rupees in debt and interest. In response to a question, he said that the PTI leadership is hiding, leaving the workers alone, but the police are trying to arrest them.

