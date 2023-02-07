UrduPoint.com

KP Caretaker Minister Adnan Jalil Meets Ambassadors Of Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Philippines

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Tuesday met the ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce and Revenue Adnan Jalil on Tuesday met the ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail in these meetings.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister invited the ambassadors to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured full cooperation from the provincial government in this regard.

He also said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had its own unique identity in terms of tourism as there were vast opportunities for investment in the field of travel, hotelling, and tourism in Pakistan.

Ambassadors thanked the caretaker minister for the invitation to visit the province and assured the full cooperation of their respective governments and people in terms of cementing bilateral ties and investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On this occasion, the ambassadors also expressed regret over the loss of precious lives in the Police Lines Mosque explosion in the city of Peshawar and the tragedy of Tanda Dam in Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the recent days.

They also expressed their complete solidarity with the provincial government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

More Stories From Pakistan

