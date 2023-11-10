KP caretaker minister emphasizes role of education in students' growth, success

The Caretaker Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Friday has called on parents and teachers to actively encourage students in their educational pursuits for enhanced growth and success

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Caretaker Minister for Law, Human Rights, and Religious and Minority Affairs, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah Friday has called on parents and teachers to actively encourage students in their educational pursuits for enhanced growth and success.

He expressed these views while addressing a parents' day ceremony at a private college in Abbottabad.

Principal of the school Brig. (R) Qamar Zaman also addressed the ceremony, shedding light on the institute's activities, achievements, and future plans.

Caretaker Provincial Minister, underscored the collaborative efforts between the private sector and the provincial government to enhance the quality of education.

He applauded this support, emphasizing that both the public and private sectors share the responsibility of providing a valuable education to the younger generation.

Minister Arshad Hussain Shah mentioned the establishment of various institutions by the provincial government to bring private educational institutions under a unified code of conduct.

This initiative aligns with the agenda of a new uniform education system, focusing on the students' and parents' interests.

He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of teachers and students, stating that education goes beyond textbooks and exams.

The achievements of students are intertwined with positive thinking, character building, and guidance in the right direction, all of which are provided by teachers and parents for a secure future.