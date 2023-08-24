KP caretaker ministers assigned portfolios

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has assigned portfolios to the caretaker ministers with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the Administration Department here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Syed Masud Shah has been assigned the portfolios of Establishment & Administration and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakhel (Information & Public Relations, Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums), Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser (Prisons, Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement, Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment), Ahmad Rasool Bangash (Finance, Revenue, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Asif Rafiq (Climate Change, Forestry, Environment & Wildlife, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative, Agriculture and food), Dr Naseebullah (Science, Technology and Information Technology, sports & Youth Affairs), Dr Muhammad Qasim Jan (Elementary & Secondary Education, Higher Education and Archives & libraries), Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah (Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious Affairs and Minority Affairs) while Syed Aamir Abdullah has been assigned the portfolio of Tribal Affairs (Newly Merged Districts) respectively.

Similarly, the two Advisors and one Special Assistant have also been assigned portfolios.

The Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar has been assigned the portfolio of Health, Population Welfare and Labour while Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah was assigned the portfolio of C&W, P&D and PHE.

The Special Assistant, Zafarullah has been assigned the portfolio of Irrigation and Housing respectively.