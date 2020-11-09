UrduPoint.com
KP Celebrated 143rd Birthday Of Allama Iqbal With Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

KP celebrated 143rd birthday of Allama Iqbal with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal's 143rd birth anniversary has been celebrated with national enthusiasm and zeal across Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts on Monday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosque for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of martyrs of Pakistan Movement and those whom laid down lives for Pakistan.

The political, culture, education and literary organizations organized special programs to highlight his matchless political and poetry services in awaking the Muslims of south Asia to achieve a separate homeland for themselves to live a free and dignified life.

It was his dream that inspired the Muslims of Subcontinent to get united under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which later was translated into reality in the shape of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great leader, philosopher, intellectual and poet of the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

In a statement here in connection with his birth anniversary, the CM said the poetry, ideology and philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a beacon of light for Muslims Ummah in general and young generation in particular.

Allama Iqbal had given thoughtful guidance on different topics of life and has presented the idea of Pakistan that had given a separate identity to the Muslims of sub-continent and become the very foundation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, he said.

"The poetry of Allama Muhammad Iqbal creates patriotism and spirit of service of humanity in the nation," he said, adding the Poet of the East had discouraged discrimination on basis of colour and race and stressed need for unity of the Muslim Ummah.

The Chief Minister said his ideology and principles of life was a best source of guidance and inspirations for people in all sectors of life.

He always gave the lesson of truth, Khudi (ego) and preservation of national identity, he said, adding our future is linked with awareness, support to righteous and truth, judicious system and indiscriminate service of humanity.

The print media published special articles, columns and features and tv channels presented documentaries highlighting his meritorious political, poetic and others literary services of the Poet of the East.

