KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday celebrated 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques across the province for the progress, prosperity and unity of the country.

National flag was hoisted at major government and private buildings depicting the reverence for the Father of the Nation who spearheaded struggle to get a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.

Special ceremonies and activities were being organized province wide including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events and exhibitions to highlight life of Quaid.

Schools and colleges in all districts of KP held declamation contests and competitions focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Television and radio channels also aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Newspapers also published special supplements and articles mentioning his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

Special ceremonies and events were also held in almost all districts of the province to mark the day and to aware people about the matchless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam and his associates for the Muslims of subcontinent.

