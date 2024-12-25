KP Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam With Patriotic Zeal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday celebrated 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal.
The day dawned with special prayers at mosques across the province for the progress, prosperity and unity of the country.
National flag was hoisted at major government and private buildings depicting the reverence for the Father of the Nation who spearheaded struggle to get a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.
Special ceremonies and activities were being organized province wide including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events and exhibitions to highlight life of Quaid.
Schools and colleges in all districts of KP held declamation contests and competitions focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.
Television and radio channels also aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.
Newspapers also published special supplements and articles mentioning his unparalleled contribution to the nation.
Special ceremonies and events were also held in almost all districts of the province to mark the day and to aware people about the matchless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam and his associates for the Muslims of subcontinent.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024
Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan
MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..
Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..
UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General
Christian community celebrates Christmas today
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quaid-e-Azam envisioned of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent: Amjad Malik2 minutes ago
-
KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal2 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to forces for killing 13 terrorists during South Waziristan operation2 minutes ago
-
UoS signed MoU with COMSTECH on refugee welfare2 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan ambassador praises Jinnah's vision, highlights ties with Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ministers inaugurate development & beautification work at Lansdowne bridge Rohri12 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on birth anniversary at Mazar-e-Quaid22 minutes ago
-
Information officer felicitates newly elected Tando Adam Press Club officials22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Embassy extends greetings to Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to security forces22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner,DC visits Churches, reviewed security32 minutes ago
-
Home Minister emphasizes national duty to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birth anniversary with reverence32 minutes ago