Open Menu

KP Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam With Patriotic Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KP celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with patriotic zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Thursday celebrated 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm and patriotic zeal.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques across the province for the progress, prosperity and unity of the country.

National flag was hoisted at major government and private buildings depicting the reverence for the Father of the Nation who spearheaded struggle to get a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.

Special ceremonies and activities were being organized province wide including seminars, conferences, debates, cultural events and exhibitions to highlight life of Quaid.

Schools and colleges in all districts of KP held declamation contests and competitions focusing on his leadership and principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Television and radio channels also aired special programs and documentaries throughout the day highlighting Quaid-e-Azam's pivotal role in the creation of Pakistan.

Newspapers also published special supplements and articles mentioning his unparalleled contribution to the nation.

Special ceremonies and events were also held in almost all districts of the province to mark the day and to aware people about the matchless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam and his associates for the Muslims of subcontinent.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

UAE tourism sees significant growth in 2024

7 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan

20 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

2 hours ago
Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

3 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan