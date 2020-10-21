UrduPoint.com
KP Chalks Out Plans To Observe Kashmir Black Day On Oct 27

Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:56 PM

Special programs including protest rallies and seminars in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have been planned for Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India and the brutalities being unleashed against innocent Kashmiris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Special programs including protest rallies and seminars in Khyber Pakthunkhwa have been planned for Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to condemn the illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India and the brutalities being unleashed against innocent Kashmiris.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, people of all 35 districts of KP including Kashmiris have planned special programmes, seminars, walks and rallies to protest against India's forced occupation of IIOJK.

Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir black day by Kashmiris across the world including Pakistan to denounce the forced occupation of IIOJK by Indian armed forces.

Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmirs have planned special programs, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the black day.

In Peshawar, Kashmiris have prepared special banners and posters inscribed with different slogans such as "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Kashmir is the juggler vein of Pakistan and Indians Occupied Forces go out of Kashmir.

" These banners and posters are being displayed at permanent places and roads of Peshawar to expose human rights abuses, atrocities and extra judicial killings of oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK.

Kashmir solidarity walk would also be held from Peshawar City to Press Club on October 27 where participants would raise slogans against the forced occupation of the held valley.

Speech declamations and painting competitions were also planned at different Government and private educational institutions where speakers would highlight Kashmir dispute besides expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren through artwork and speeches.

Special documentaries would be screened on tv channels and supplements including features, articles and columns would be published by newspapers to highlight various aspects including international legal and human rights dimension of Kashmir dispute besides continued atrocities and human rights abuses in the held valley.

Photo exhibition was also planned to highlight human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian security forces.

