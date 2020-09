PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed that "Rakh Rafaqat Shah Private Game Reserve" of district Haripur shall cease to be Private Game Reserve, with immediate effect in the public interest, said a notification issued Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Tuesday.