KP Cheif Minister condemns chaman blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Chaman city of Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

