KP Cheif Minister Condemns Chaman Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

KP Cheif Minister condemns chaman blast

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Chaman city of Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Chaman city of Balochistan and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist incident.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the recovery of those injured in the blast.

More Stories From Pakistan

