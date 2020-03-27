UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Advises Recently Returned Expatriates For Conducting Corona Tests

Fri 27th March 2020

KP Chief Minister advises recently returned expatriates for conducting corona tests

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has advised all those expatriates who have recently returned from abroad to conduct their tests for coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has advised all those expatriates who have recently returned from abroad to conduct their tests for coronavirus infection.

In a message issued here Friday, Chief Minister requested to all persons coming back from abroad to contact Helpline (1700) and (080001700) and mention their locations for holding of tests by health teams.

He said this decision has been taken as a precautionary measures in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus infection cases in the country.

"There is no need of becoming worry, we want to ensure that all our citizens are safe along with their family members," the message added.

"Your cooperation and precaution in this regard can safe your own self and precious lives of many others, it continued.

