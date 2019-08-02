KP Chief Minister agrees to establish model coal mine at Dara Adam Khel

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Friday agreed in principles with the establishment of model coal mine at Dara Adam Khel along with construction of service roads to mining areas in the newly merged tribal districts.

The CM has also directed to ensure safety and precautionary measures in the mines in the newly merged tribal districts.

While chairing progress review meeting of mines & mineral department, Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken for control of illegal mining in the province adding that the mining sector has an important role in generating revenue and stabilizing the economy.

The chief minister also directed the department to undertake the pragmatic measures for maximizing the revenue generation from this sector adding that National and international investors should be facilitated in order to attract maximum domestic and foreign investment.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Mines & Mineral Dr.

Amjad Ali, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, DG Mines, Secretary Finance and other officials.

The CM was briefed in detail for the necessary steps required for attracting investors in the newly merged tribal districts which include amendments in the mineral sector governance act 2017, amendment in mines safety and regulation act 2019, establishment of modern weight stations, construction of service road to mineral rich areas in the newly merged tribal district, establishment of rescue sub stations in the mining areas, construction of modern coal mine in Dara Adam Khel, digitization and one window service delivery and monitoring of illegal mining.

He was also informed about the revenue generated from levying of fine on illegal mining. The chief minister stated that innovative reforms in the mines & mineral sector will increase revenue generation which would ultimately help to stable the national economy.