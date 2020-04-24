UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Aide Gives Rs 1m Assistance Cheque To Victim Family Of Natural Calamity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:44 PM

KP Chief Minister aide gives Rs 1m assistance cheque to victim family of natural calamity

Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Friday handed over Rs 1 million assistance cheque to an unfortunate mother who lost her two children when a boulder fell on his house in Orazaki district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Friday handed over Rs 1 million assistance cheque to an unfortunate mother who lost her two children when a boulder fell on his house in Orazaki district.

The CM aide flanked by Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak visited the affected house and offered Fateha with bereaved family and handed over relief cheque and prayed courage for bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

It is to mention here that on April 21 in village Kot Qoam Ali Khel area, a giant boulder crashed into house of late Ghani Badshah killing his two children and leaving widow critically injured.

The affected family expressed gratitude to district administration and provincial government for the assistance.

