KP Chief Minister announces 100 km roads for Mehsud area of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday announced approval of 100 kilometers roads in Mehsud belt of South Wazirstan and directed communication and works department to prepare a PC-1 of the project for formal approval of the competent forum.

He made this announcement while presiding over a high-level progress review meeting on the implementation of various developmental and social sector service delivery schemes launched in D.I.Khan division here.

Besides, Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir, MNA Yaqoob Khan, MPAs Faisal Amin, Ikramullah Gandapur, Naseer ullah and Aneeta Mahmood, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, commissioner D.I.Khan, DIG, D.I.Khan, concerned Deputy Commissioners and other high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a threadbare account of the ongoing developmental schemes and proposed schemes to be included in the Annual Development Program of the next financial year.

These projects include clean drinking water supply schemes, health and education sector service delivery improvement schemes, construction and improvement of road infrastructure and various other schemes in agriculture, irrigation, sports and tourism sectors.

The Chief Minister said that another 100 kilometers roads announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for South Wazirstan District would be only for Wazir belt. The Chief Minister also approved all the developmental schemes of Mehsud area which could not yet be executed for the last eight years due to law & order situation in the area.

The Chief Minister said that his government was working for the development of South Waziristan on priority basis with a special focus on the backward Mehsud belt adding that some other mega developmental projects will also be planned for the Mehsud area in the coming days.

Mahmood Khan expressed the resolve that work on the Peshawar- D.I.Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Bank Canal projects would be started in the tenure of the incumbent government. Regarding the long standing issue of clean drinking water in District Tank, he directed the Public Health Engineering department to come up with a workable solution to address the issue once for all.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction on the poor service delivery of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) of D.I.Khan directed to convene a special meeting of health department next week in order to resolve the management and service delivery issues of the MTI and other health service delivery outlets of the division.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also directed to hold a meeting of education department to resolve the issues related to missing facilities in public sector schools of D.I.Khan division. He directed the concerned high ups to give timelines to all the line departments for the completion of all ongoing developmental schemes and launching of the new schemes.

The Chief Minister also directed all the authorities to show tangible results regarding the implementation of public welfare initiatives within the given timelines.