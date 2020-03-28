KP Chief Minister announces mega relief package for vulnerable segments of society

While announcing a mega relief package for the vulnerable segments of society including daily wagers, labourers and others in view of the prevailing corona situation, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that almost 43 percent population of the province will benefit the package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):While announcing a mega relief package for the vulnerable segments of society including daily wagers, labourers and others in view of the prevailing corona situation, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday said that almost 43 percent population of the province will benefit the package.

The Chief Minister said under the package 1.9 million households would get a monthly financial relief of Rs 5000 each, adding that the package was initially for a period of three months which could be extended depending on the situation.

He revealed that in order to give relief to the business community, the provincial government has approved a waver off in provincial taxes amounting to Rs 5 billions in all. Similarly extension has been given in the reimbursements of loans issued by Bank of Khyber.

The Chief Minister added that over all the provincial government has approved a relief package of Rs 32 billion for the public.

He was addressing a press conference after chairing a special meeting of the provincial cabinet held here.

The Chief Minister continued that the provincial government has announced this package for initial phase and if need arises the provincial government was ready to cut down its annual development program and directly spend it on the public.

"Special food package has also been approved for the people of the locked down area of Maanga in district Mardan which will further the increased", the chief minister remarked.

Mahmood Khan highly lauded the role of the frontline health workers, Police, Rescue Workers, District Administration and all other bodies in the fight against corona.

He expressed his gratitude to the owners of markets, shopping malls, restaurants and other places of public gathering for keeping their set ups closed and to the general public for their cooperation with the government in minimizing social contact and public gatherings and hope that the government will soon be able to overcome the crises if the public supports continues in the future as well.

Later on, briefing the media regarding cabinet decisions Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir told that the cabinet approved to raise 500 rapid response teams to deal with current corona pandemic.

These teams would reach door to door to help every family across the province.

Ajmal Wazir also told that to backup health workers, the cabinet has approved to hire retired, health worker students and other professionals on daily wages.

He informed that the cabinet has extended the closer of educational institution till May 31.

He furthered that ban on government and public events and marriages to be extended up to April 30.

Except the essential departments, all other government offices will remain closed till April 5, the Advisor maintained.

He said that ban on religious festivities and other public gatherings would extend up to April 30.

Ajmal Wazir said that test and interviews all recruitment process except essential once would remain suspended till May 31.

Markets to remain close till April 10, however, courier and money transfer services are exempted of this ban.

He stated that with some exemption intra and inter district transports to be suspended till April 5.

While talking regarding health emergency Advisor to Chief Minister on Information told that OPD and Dental Services of tertiary care and District Headquarter Hospitals would stand suspended for a week.

Those juvenile and female prisoners who could not afford their bail amount, the provincial government will pay that very amount to release them at the earliest, advisor on Information told media.

Advisor on Information revealed that cabinet allowed all the industrial producing items of daily utilities on the condition of compliance with provided SOPs and guidelines, the cabinet has also approved four billion for dedicated quarantine centers and also vowed to release an amount of one billion immediately in this regard.

He also said that the cabinet has approved Rs 17.5 billion for purchasing 450,000 tons of wheat to meet current requirements of the province.

The cabinet lauded the role of concerned departments and district administrations for their efforts in fighting the corona pandemic.