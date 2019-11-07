UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Appreciates UNHCR's Steps For Uplift Of Deprived Community

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

KP Chief Minister appreciates UNHCR's steps for uplift of deprived community

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has met a delegation of UNHCR team led by Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi which called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has met a delegation of UNHCR team led by Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi which called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Thursday.

The UNHCR team was represented by Assistant High Commissioner Operations (UNHCR) George William Okaoth-obbo, Director Regional Bureau for Asia Pacific and country representative Mrs. Indrika Ratwatte (UNHCR) and Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Chief Commissioner (UNHCR).

Advisor to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tor Ghar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister appreciated the steps taken by UNHCR for the uplift of deprived Community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also thanked the entire team for their support and cooperation.

The meeting also agreed on bilateral cooperation and establishment of Vocational Training Centers for the development of backward areas in the province while focusing on a comprehensive planning to provide livelihood opportunities to the community of newly merged districts.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the development and prosperity of the backward districts throughout the province.

He said that establishing of vocational training centers would not only provide technical training to the youth but would also provide them huge employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the development of the province and the newly merged districts was the priority of the incumbent government.

Later, the Chief Minister presented shields to the Assistant High Commissioner Operations (UNHCR) and Director Regional Bureau for Asia-Pacific.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa George Afridi Government UNHCR Asia Employment

Recent Stories

US Calls Iran's Ban of IAEA Inspector From Uranium ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of ..

5 minutes ago

Eight police personnel get injured in a road misha ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns review petition regarding c ..

5 minutes ago

Ayaz Latif Palijo condemns manhandling of protesti ..

5 minutes ago

CIA Police seize material used in mainpuri

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.