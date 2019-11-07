(@imziishan)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has met a delegation of UNHCR team led by Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi which called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat here on Thursday

The UNHCR team was represented by Assistant High Commissioner Operations (UNHCR) George William Okaoth-obbo, Director Regional Bureau for Asia Pacific and country representative Mrs. Indrika Ratwatte (UNHCR) and Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Chief Commissioner (UNHCR).

Advisor to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tor Ghar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister appreciated the steps taken by UNHCR for the uplift of deprived Community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also thanked the entire team for their support and cooperation.

The meeting also agreed on bilateral cooperation and establishment of Vocational Training Centers for the development of backward areas in the province while focusing on a comprehensive planning to provide livelihood opportunities to the community of newly merged districts.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the development and prosperity of the backward districts throughout the province.

He said that establishing of vocational training centers would not only provide technical training to the youth but would also provide them huge employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that the development of the province and the newly merged districts was the priority of the incumbent government.

Later, the Chief Minister presented shields to the Assistant High Commissioner Operations (UNHCR) and Director Regional Bureau for Asia-Pacific.