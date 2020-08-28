KP Chief Minister attends National Coordination Committee meeting through video link

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) was held on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with his team attended the meeting through video link.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit also attended the meeting through video links.

Besides reviewing the latest Corona situation across the country and preparations/arrangements to contain the possible outbreak of Corona during Muharram, the meeting also discussed matters related to the opening of educational institutions after Muharram.

The forum highly lauded steps taken by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to effectively deal with Corona Pandemic.

The forum was told that performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government remained outstanding with regard to the implementation of smart lock strategy and other measures to contain the mass scale outbreak of Corona virus.

While lauding the efforts of the provincial government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that under the leadership of Mahmood khan the provincial government has performed remarkably.

Mahmood Khan apprised the forum in details about the arrangements put in place by his government to contain the possible outbreak of the pandemic during Muharram and informed that Shia Ulemas and Zakireen had been taken fully on board to implementation of SOPs and maintaining social distance during Muharram processions.

He further told that district administration across the province had been directed to ensure the implementation of SOPs formulated for containing the spread of virus adding that entire government was on high alert in this regard.

The chief minister told that ratio of implementation of policy of smart / micro lockdown in the province was more than 80 percent which is being further improved. Regarding the opening of educational institutions, the Chief Minister suggested that there was a dire need of opening schools soon after Muharram Special in Winter Zone of the province as winter vacations are drawing nearer in these zones.