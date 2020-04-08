KP Chief Minister attends NCC meeting, updates about steps taken to prevent corona virus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through videolink attended the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest situation of coronavirus across the country.

While updating the forum regarding the latest situation of COVID-19 in the province and steps taken by the provincial government to contain its outbreak, the Chief Minister informed that 152 individuals quarantined at Doran Poor, Peshawar have been sent to their homes after completion of 14 days, compulsory quarantine period adding that all the Zaireen quarantined at Daranzinda, D.I. Khan have also been sent to their homes whereas individuals quarantined at Gomal Medical College D.I. Khan are also being sent to their homes.

The CM further informed the meeting that around 15,000 Afghan Nationals had been sent to Afghanistan since the Torkham Border has temporarily been opened.

Regarding the opening of essential industries, Mahmood Khan informed that cement industry had been opened in the province subject to the observance of safety protocols and added that the provincial government was also planning to open the Tobacco, Match and Steel Industries for which standard operating procedures were being developed.

"In the prevailing situation, the provincial government is working on a plan to facilitate small scales industries," Mahmood Khan maintained adding that a meeting of the representatives of small industries has been convened for consultation to chalk out a strategy accordingly.

Besides, concerned Federal Ministers, high ups of relevant Civil and Military institutions and Chief Ministers of all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir attended the meeting.