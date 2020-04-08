UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Attends NCC Meeting, Updates About Steps Taken To Prevent Corona Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

KP Chief Minister attends NCC meeting, updates about steps taken to prevent corona virus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through videolink attended the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan through videolink attended the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest situation of coronavirus across the country.

While updating the forum regarding the latest situation of COVID-19 in the province and steps taken by the provincial government to contain its outbreak, the Chief Minister informed that 152 individuals quarantined at Doran Poor, Peshawar have been sent to their homes after completion of 14 days, compulsory quarantine period adding that all the Zaireen quarantined at Daranzinda, D.I. Khan have also been sent to their homes whereas individuals quarantined at Gomal Medical College D.I. Khan are also being sent to their homes.

The CM further informed the meeting that around 15,000 Afghan Nationals had been sent to Afghanistan since the Torkham Border has temporarily been opened.

Regarding the opening of essential industries, Mahmood Khan informed that cement industry had been opened in the province subject to the observance of safety protocols and added that the provincial government was also planning to open the Tobacco, Match and Steel Industries for which standard operating procedures were being developed.

"In the prevailing situation, the provincial government is working on a plan to facilitate small scales industries," Mahmood Khan maintained adding that a meeting of the representatives of small industries has been convened for consultation to chalk out a strategy accordingly.

Besides, concerned Federal Ministers, high ups of relevant Civil and Military institutions and Chief Ministers of all the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Gilgit Baltistan Gomal Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

16 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 60,000: AFP tal ..

1 minute ago

Sweden rejects Trump claims over virus strategy

1 minute ago

US Airlines Need to Work With State Dept. to Get S ..

1 minute ago

US tops 400,000 coronavirus cases: tracker

2 minutes ago

UN Has 175 Coronavirus Cases Among Staff Worldwide ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.