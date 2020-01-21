KP Chief Minister chairs BoG of Cadet College Razmak; for construction of hostel, provision of scholarships

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed provision of funds for construction of hostel, provision of pending scholarships and uplift of cadet hostels in Cadet College Razmak along with directing the education department look into the issues related to provision of pensions on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed provision of funds for construction of hostel, provision of pending scholarships and uplift of cadet hostels in Cadet College Razmak along with directing the education department look into the issues related to provision of pensions on priority basis.

While chairing a meeting of the 40th BoG meeting of Cadet College Razmak, the Chief Minister also approved the proposal of distribution of seats in 8th grade of Cadet College Razmak in which a total of 50 seats have been allocated for students from North Wazirstan District and Razmak subdivision whereas 30 seats have been reserved for the remaining tribal districts and FRs.

Similarly, five seats have been reserved for students on open merit from Punjab and Sindh, 20 seats on open merit from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five seats on open merit from Balochistan, 10 seats on self finance basis, 10 seats for wards of FC personnel, five seats for wards of Razmians and five seats for wards of college employees. The distribution of seats will be applicable with effect from 2020 entry of students.

The BoG meeting also gave its approval for increase in various allowances which will be catered from the already sanctioned budget. The meeting agreed with the proposal of increasing the allowances of all college employees from 20% of basic pay to 50% along with increase in extra duty allowance for Senior House Master, House Master, Assistant House Master and Messing Officer keeping in view the difficulties involved in performance of their duties including round the clock stay inside the campus.

During the meeting, the Finance department also agreed for provision of the required funds, subject to availability, for uplifting of cadet hostels and staff residences in order to ensure provision of favourable environment to students and staff of the college.

The Chief Minister said that Provincial Government will ensure full cooperation with the cadet colleges of the province, adding that the colleges should have to improve their performance in line with the government expectations and demands.