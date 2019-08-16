UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Condemns Kuchlak Madrassah Blast

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 07:07 PM

KP Chief Minister condemns Kuchlak Madrassah blast

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned bomb blast in a Madrassah at Kuchlak, Quetta and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of innocent people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned bomb blast in a Madrassah at Kuchlak, Quetta and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of innocent people.

In a condemnation statement issued here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that no religion of the world allows attacks on innocent people, rather attacking them is inhuman and against the spirit of religion.

He said that they fully share the grief of the heirs of martyred persons.

The KP Chief Minister said that targeting innocent persons is a cowardice act that is highly condemnable and added that such sacrifices will not go waste.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and eternal peace of the souls of martyred persons.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister World Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Blast Condemnation Share

Recent Stories

Ban on fireworks, camp fire near forest in Peshawa ..

4 minutes ago

No Ransom Demands From Pirates After Abduction of ..

4 minutes ago

Search operations conducted in Lahore city areas

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to do everything for Kashmiris if world f ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provided services to meet 975 emergenc ..

12 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Day to be observed on Sunday

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.