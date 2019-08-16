KP Chief Minister condemns Kuchlak Madrassah blast

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned bomb blast in a Madrassah at Kuchlak, Quetta and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of innocent people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) : KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned bomb blast in a Madrassah at Kuchlak, Quetta and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives of innocent people.

In a condemnation statement issued here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that no religion of the world allows attacks on innocent people, rather attacking them is inhuman and against the spirit of religion.

He said that they fully share the grief of the heirs of martyred persons.

The KP Chief Minister said that targeting innocent persons is a cowardice act that is highly condemnable and added that such sacrifices will not go waste.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and eternal peace of the souls of martyred persons.