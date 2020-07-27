KP Chief Minister condoles death of poet Inayat Ali Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent poet, writer and educationist Prof. Inayat Ali Khan and offered condolences and sympathy to his family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent poet, writer and educationist Prof. Inayat Ali Khan and offered condolences and sympathy to his family.

In his condolence statement issued here, the chief minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Mahmood Khan said that valuable scholarly literary services of Prof. Inayat Ali Khan would be remembered forever.