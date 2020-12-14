UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Condoles Demise Of Doctors Die Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prof Dr Almas Afridi and Prof Dr Hassan Shehzad, who succumbed to the coronavirus infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Prof Dr Almas Afridi and Prof Dr Hassan Shehzad, who succumbed to the coronavirus infection.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace He lauded services of the doctors and health workers who were working on the frontline to save the lives of other patients during the pandemic.

He said the government appreciated their invaluable services and sacrifices in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Khan also expressed profound grief and sorrow over demise of father of senior jounalist Mansoor Ali.

In a condolence statement issued here, he expressed sympathies with the family members and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

