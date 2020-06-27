KP Chief Minister condoles demise of mother of MPA Babar Salim

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Saturday expressed sorrow and grief on sad demise of mother of Member Provincial Assembly, Babar Saim and condoled with members of the bereaved family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan here Saturday expressed sorrow and grief on sad demise of mother of Member Provincial Assembly, Babar Saim and condoled with members of the bereaved family.

He prayed Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.