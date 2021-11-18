KP Chief Minister congratulates nation on passage of Electoral Reforms Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has congratulated the entire nation on the passage of the Electoral Reforms Bill from the parliament and termed it a big success of the real champions of democracy.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he attributed the approval of the Electoral Reforms Bill as another achievement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said that the passage of the legislation reflects the trust of the parliament in the policies and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister said that through granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis, the PTI government has fulfilled another commitment and congratulated all overseas Pakistani for it.

Terming the adoption of the Electoral Reforms Bill by the parliament as important steps towards the establishment of true democracy, he said it would prove a milestone in holding fair and transparent elections in the country.