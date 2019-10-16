KP Chief Minister directs action to clear land, other issues in RMT project

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has underlined the need to focus exclusively on the infrastructure development of provincial metropolis, Peshawar directing immediate action to clear the land and other issues hindering the provision of utilities and other infrastructure in Regi Model Town (RMT).

He was addressing a meeting regarding transform Peshawar Plan here at Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers Shehram Tarakai, Ishtiaq Urmar, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Hisham Inamullah, Liaqat Khattak, Advisors to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Kamran Bangash, MPA Arbab Jehandad and other concerned High ups also attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is fully committed for the transformation of Peshawar to make it a vibrant city with enhanced quality of life having a modern infrastructure network and improved service delivery. As a first step, an integrated rolling plan has been proposed for the purpose.

The meeting was briefed in details about the transform Peshawar Plan focusing key sectors including infrastructure development, traffic management, beautification, service delivery, recreation and sports, sanitation and drinking water, utilities (electricity and gas), and improvement of health and education facilities.

It was also told the meeting that short term, midterm and long term strategy has been adopted to implement the plan in aforesaid key sectors.

The meeting was told that as a first step of the transformation plan, an integrated rolling plan is proposed which will be refined and expanded with public and expert field back.

The meeting was further briefed in length regarding new and ongoing ADP schemes along with allocation for current financial year and expenditures made so far in different sectors.

The meeting was informed that in roads sectors in up-gradation/ development of surrounding areas of ring road from Pajagai Road to Warsak Road Peshawar is being carried out under the ongoing ADP scheme costing Rs. 500 million out of which Rs.60 million have been allocated in current Annual Development Program.

Similarly, under the ongoing scheme of ADP, work on improvement and widening of road from Mufti Mehmood flyover to old Budhni Bridge up to Wahid Garhi is in progress. The total cost of scheme is Rs. 1120 million out of which Rs.100 million have been allocated in current ADP while Rs.847 million had already been expended under the scheme.

Rs.3277 million has also been expended under the scheme regarding construction of northern section of ring road from Pajagai Road to Warsak Road.

The total cost of this scheme is Rs. 6989 million. Rs.1229 million out of total cost Rs.1378 million has been allocated for design and construction of interchanges on Peshawar Ring Road. Construction of northern section of Ring Road (missing link) from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road is also part of ADP.

Total cost of scheme is Rs. 12,000 million out of which Rs.2830 million has been expended. Remodeling of Warsak Canal System in Peshawar is also in progress. Rs.4671 million out of total cost Rs.5569 million have been expended while Rs. 250 million has been allocated in current ADP.

Regarding Traffic infrastructure a multi storey parking plaza at Chowk Yadgar Costing Rs.600 million and construction of Parking Plaza at Namak Mandi at an estimated cost of Rs.800 million have also been included as new schemes in the ADP. The participants were further informed that dozens of schemes in different sectors are in progress under the plan with short, mid and long term strategies.

The Chief Minister while highlighting the need and significance of Peshawar Transformation Plan said his government would go all out to make Peshawar a vibrant and prosperous City. He said that unrestricted traffic has been a long standing issue of Peshawar City.

The incumbent Provincial Government has chalked out viable master plan for traffic management in the City as a part of transforming Peshawar. Improvement of traffic infrastructure, safety and compliance and management are the basic components of this plan that will ensure smooth flow of traffic, safety to general public from traffic hazards and minimize adverse impacts on road users and adjacent properties.

He told that Peshawar has been divided into six Zones under the traffic management plan. In the first phase, Plan of Zone-F approved by PDWP is being implemented under the ongoing ADP scheme with short term strategy. However the Chief Minister said enforcement of traffic laws and awareness is very essential in terms of public safety and traffic management in the City along with compliance strategies. "A focused approach towards key priorities would deliver rapid improvement," he directed.

The participants of the meeting also appreciated the proposed plan and hoped that plan would prove to be a great effort to transform the city.