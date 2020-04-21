KP Chief Minister directs administration for maximum facilitation to public

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed full confidence in the district administrations, police and health workers in the prevailing corona situation and directed to further improve their efforts in order to facilitate the public to the maximum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed full confidence in the district administrations, police and health workers in the prevailing corona situation and directed to further improve their efforts in order to facilitate the public to the maximum.

He was chairing a meeting of all the Divisional Commissioners through a video conference here at Chief Minister Secretariat.

Besides Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, relevant administrative secretaries attended conference while elected public representatives and deputy commissioners attended it from their respective regions.

The chief minister assured that all the urgent requirements of district administrations and the frontline health workers would be fulfilled on priority basis to enable them effectively deal with the corona pandemic.

The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Minister about corona related matters including lockdown and social distancing measures, implementation of SOPs, availability of edible commodities, corona testing capacities and quarantine/isolation facilities in their regions.

The Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure the implementation of government's instruction regarding lockdown and social distancing, and to closely monitor the implementation of SOPs issued by the government for the essential industries and shops conditionally allowed to operate adding that strict action should be initiated against the owners of the industries and shops who do not strictly implement the SOPs.

He further directed the divisional and district administration for regular price checking during Ramazan and to keep vigilant about hoarders and to initiate strict action against those involved in hoardings.

Mahmood Khan urged upon the elected public representatives to have a close coordination with the respective district administration to make coordinated efforts to deal with the situation stating that if the elected representatives and the local administration work together then it would yield very positive results.

He also urged upon the elected representative to play their effective role in giving awareness to the general public regarding precautionary measures.