KP Chief Minister directs bringing improvement in transmission line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to further improve power transmission lines, electricity infrastructure, PESCO system up-gradation, elimination of Kunda- culture and power theft, up-gradation of transformers across the province. He further directed PESCO officials to work with concerned MPAs and MNAs to resolve the power issues in their respective Constituencies on priority basis.

He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting on the performance of PESCO and TESCO at Chief Minister's House here Saturday.

The meeting was attended by PTI central leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umar Ayub Khan, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan, Federal Secretary for Energy, CEO PESCO, CEO TESCO and others.

The Chief Minister stated that electricity infrastructure of Peshawar Circle will be upgraded as first instance. Peshawar being the capital of the province, requires more focus. All feeders of Peshawar city will be cleared before the summer season so that the problem of power load-shedding can be overcome in advance.

He said that the previous government politicized WAPDA which not only affected this province but the entire country as a whole. He said that recovery from the power system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be spent on fixing the power infrastructure of the province.

He further said that TESCO is improving transmission lines, power infrastructure, TESCO up-gradation in newly merged districts, while work is also underway for installation of smart poles. The provincial government is taking measures on priority basis to keep the uninterrupted flow of electricity in merged districts.

The meeting was briefed in detail on yearly performance of PESCO and TESCO. The meeting was told that 5.8 percent revenue has been increased by this year. The meeting was informed that PESCO has a total of 110 grid stations, while transmission lines are 3367 km whereas in the previous two years, eight new grid stations have also been set up with the cost Rs. 1990 million. Similarly, 272 kilometer of new transmission lines have also been installed costing Rs.

1627 million which further improved the transmission of electricity throughout the province, the meeting was apprised.

The meeting was told that 3728 transformers have been replaced from April 2018 to December 2018, with a total cost of Rs 183 million. Similarly, from April 2019 to December 2019, 6207 transformers have been replaced which cost Rs 305 million. 95 Feeders throughout the province have been selected for combing in which 55 feeders were completed by 100 percent. The meeting was told that from July 2019 to December 2019, PESCO had reported a total of 15715 FIRs during the campaign against power theft in the province in which 4161 FIRs have been registered, while 31466 hooks have been removed and meters were installed. Similarly, 40226 faulty meters have also been replaced, the meeting was told.

The meeting was further told that a total of 2260 power thieves have also been arrested while Rs 2054.79 million has been charged against power thieves out of which a recovery of Rs 624.31 million has been made so far.

The meeting was also briefed on the budget received by PESCO from the federal government, the provincial government, domestic consumers, commercial, agricultural, industrial and other consumers.

The meeting was also briefed on power transmission lines, up-gradation of TESCO, electricity infrastructure and TESCO performance in the newly merged districts.

The meeting was informed that total numbers of 11KV feeders in the merged districts are 247 whereas TESCO has a total of 19 Grid Stations while 17 Grid Stations have been shared with PESCO.

The meeting was also informed over the measures for the improvement of power infrastructure in merged districts. The meeting was briefed over the future plans for installation of meters, load management and uninterrupted transmission of electricity in the merged districts.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is taking special measures for the uninterrupted flow of electricity throughout the province including the merged districts.

All resources will be utilized to ensure the continuous flow of electricity to the public so as to get rid of power load shedding in future.