KP Chief Minister directs complete ban on wheat export to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed for complete ban on export of wheat and flour to Afghanistan and clamped Section 144 across the province in this regard.

He clarified that adequate quantity of wheat and flour was already available in the province. However, the Federal government has also agreed to provide 0.3 million tons of wheat to the province.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding establishment of Hattar Special Economic Zone in Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Advisor to CM on Industries Abdul Karim, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Head of strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries, Chief Executive PESCO, General Manager SNGPL, Chief Executive EZDMC and other officials attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan directed for the adoption of workable development model for the Hattar extension project covering an area of 1,000 acres and directed TEVTA for introduction of courses to meet the needs of industrial units so that maximum number of people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may be provided with livelihood opportunities.

The chief minister directed for strict action against hoarders stating that those involved in creating artificial crisis would be strictly proceeded as per law. The chief minister also directed the revision of proposed Urban Property Tax in consultation with trader's community intimating that practicable proposals should be finalized and submitted within 15 days. He stated that proper taxation was paramount for progress and development, however every effort would be taken to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The CM also directed to ensure development of infrastructure and provision of required facilities to industries in Hattar Special Economic Zone on fast track basis.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the work progress on Hattar Special Economic Zone spread over an area of 424 acres and Hattar Economic Zone extension project.

Mahmood Khan was informed that the revision of designs for establishment of infrastructure was currently under process and would be completed by the 31st of the ongoing month.

Furthermore, Rs 484 million has been estimated for establishment of grid station which was currently under process and would be completed by February 2020.

The meeting was informed that PESCO has already prepared PC-1 for establishment of grid stations which would be presented to Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms for final approval. The PC-1 was based on short term, midterm and long term plans.

According to details, under the short term plan, double circuit 11 KV feeder line would be provided from the 132 KV grid station Haripur which would be completed with a cost of Rs 70 million by the end of this year.

Under the midterm plan, 40 MW power would be provided by constructing 15km double circuit 132 KV transmission line from 132 KV grid station at Haripur. The estimated cost for its completion was Rs 803 million while the target of completion was December 2021.

Under the long term plan, a second 132 KV transmission line will be constructed from 220 KV proposed grid station at Hattar to ensure provision of 110 MW of electricity.

The meeting was further informed that the total requirement of gas for the Hattar Economic Zone is 24 MMCFD for which 48 km long transmission line will be established from Kamra at an estimated cost of Rs 1930 million. For the purpose, the preparation of PC-1 is under process which will be presented to ECNEC for final approval.

The CM stated that provision of gas to industrial units is of paramount importance and steps should be taken for provision of gas on emergency basis. Chief Executive SNGPL assured the meeting that provision of gas will be ensured at every cost.

The meeting was also briefed regarding the industrial activities currently under progress in Hattar Special Economic Zone. Under the first six phases, 350 industrial units are currently functional out of the total 450 Industrial Units employing thousands of work-force.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need of eradicating unemployment through promotion of industrialization which will not only help in provision of job opportunities but will also ensures economic growth, development and self sustainability of the province.