KP Chief Minister directs complete utilization of annual development fund

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure complete utilization of Annual Development Fund intimating that delay of developmental schemes would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister directed timely intimation, in case of failure to utilize developmental funds, so as to reallocate these funds to other mega projects well in time.

He furthered that priority projects and those schemes which are due for completion may be ensured.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding annual development programme (ADP of provincial and merged districts here at Cabinet Room of Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Those attended the meeting were included KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, SMBR, Registrar Peshawar High Court, All Administrative Secretaries, Special Secretary Finance on merged Districts, Director General M&E, P&D department, CE C&W of merged Districts and others.

The Chief Minister directed that mega projects, due for completion projects, and other priority projects of the provincial government should be identified so that 100% release of funds to these selected projects may be made and to ensure timely completion of these projects which will benefit people of the province largely.

The Chief Minister also directed maximum utilization of Foreign Project Assistance Funds, stating that the next review of the Annual ADP will be held after one month so as to evaluate the progress on developmental schemes.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the delay in developmental schemes of the newly merged Tribal Districts directing the Deputy Commissioners of newly merged tribal districts and SMBR to resolve site identifications and land acquisitions issues in tribal districts for initiating developmental schemes.

He stated that the development and prosperity of tribal district is the top most priority of the Federal and provincial governments.

With regards to the announcement of developmental schemes in tribal districts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan directed the health, C&W and higher education departments to work out modalities on emergency basis so as to ensure materialization of the announced projects which include establishment of Universities, colleges, health facilities and roads infrastructure.

The Chef Minister also called a separate meeting in this regard adding that proper planning for connecting the tribal districts with major communication routes with the rest of the province should be made on priority basis.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned departments to present a comprehensive report within one week regarding the quick implementation program in the tribal district.

The Chief Minister was informed that 19 projects have been approved under the quick implementation Program out of which work has been initiated on 17 projects and so far 52% of the funds have been utilized.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding sector wise progress and financial progress in the utilization of Annual Development Fund of each department.