KP Chief Minister directs completion of development schemes within stipulated time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned high ups to take all possible required steps to ensure the completion of all developmental schemes across the province within the given time lines so that the public could benefit those developmental projects without any delay.

He has said that unnecessary delay in the completion of developmental schemes of public welfare will not to be tolerated and warned the concerned quarters of strict action in case of unnecessary delay in the completion of those schemes.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review progress on mega developmental schemes.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress so for made on the Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway project, Swat Expressway project and other road projects in various tourist spots of the province.

Besides, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments, high ups of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and officials of other relevant bodies attended the meeting.

Regarding the Peshawar D I Khan Motorway project, it was told that work on typographic survey of the project was underway and its complete design would be submitted by September this year.

It was further informed that 360 kilometer long Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway would consists of eighteen interchanges and forty-five bridges and it will connect Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway to D I Khan via Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Karak and Lakki Marwat.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the road, tunnel design standard, alignment-plan, financial modeling, economic viability and various other aspect of the project.

With regard to the Phase-1 of the under completion Swat Expressway it was told that it would be completed and opened for all types of traffic in September this year.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress on various other projects of the Annual Development Programme in education, health, tourism, agriculture and communication sectors.

The chief minister directed the concerned high ups to take steps to remove the hurdles hampering the timely completion of those projects.

Addressing the participants of the meeting the chief minister termed the Peshawar-D I Khan project as a flagship project of the present government and said that the project would cater for futuristic needs of communication adding that the project, on completion, will usher in a new era of development and prosperity not only in southern districts of the province but in the bordering merged districts as well.