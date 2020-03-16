KP Chief Minister directs completion of losses' survey in Mehsud belt

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to fulfill all pre-requisites including immediate completion of survey of losses in the leftover areas of the Mehsud belt of the South Waziristan so that the genuine affected people could be compensated as per the set criteria of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to fulfill all pre-requisites including immediate completion of survey of losses in the leftover areas of the Mehsud belt of the South Waziristan so that the genuine affected people could be compensated as per the set criteria of the government.

He was chairing a meeting held at Chief Minister Secretariat here to discuss matters related to the timely payment of compensations to the affected of the area.

Provincial Ministers and Members of the Cabinet Committee Akbar Ayub Khan, Ajmal Wazir, Iqbal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner D.I.Khan Javed Marwat and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to sit with the locals of the area to address their grievances regarding the compensation and come up with workable solution acceptable to both the affectees and the government.

The meeting was briefed about the progress made so far regarding payment of compensations to the affected people.

The meeting was informed that a considerable progress had been made in that regard during the last three months and most of the cases of compensation had been disposed off.

Similarly, scrutiny of the remaining cases was in progress and a number of cases had been cleared.

The chief minister directed the quarter concerned to expedite the survey process of the leftover areas and immediately complete the scrutiny of the pending cases.

He also directed to provide additional human resource and other requirements to Commissioner D.I.Khan so that all the processes could be completed soon.