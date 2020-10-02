KP Chief Minister directs completion of medical college, DHQ Mardan in current financial year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to ensure completion of the under construction building of Bacha Khan Medical College and standardization of District Headquarter Hospital Mardan project, in current financial year.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding development schemes in district Mardan at Chief Minister's Secretariat, said an official handout issued here Friday.

The meeting was attended by special assistant to CM Riaz Khan, MPAs Iftikhar Mashwani, Malak Shaukat Ali, Abdus Salam, Ameer Farzand and administrative secretaries of departments concerned .

The chief minister said that provincial government would go all out to provide better health facilities to people, adding that all under construction buildings would be made functional for the purpose.

He also ordered the authorities to make sure the completion other ongoing development projects in the present financial year so that public could be facilitated.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress so far made on different developmental schemes.

The meeting was informed that Bacha Khan Medical College was already functional. However, construction work on permanent building for the college was in its final stages. The chief minister ordered the authorities concerned to provide all required resources for the timely completion of said building.

The meeting was also apprised that progress on 200-bed under construction children hospital Mardan was 63 percent. Furthermore, improvement and up-gradation work on district headquarter hospital Mardan was completed 63 percent while the remaining work would be completed in current financial year.

The chief minister directed that due for completion projects should be completed as soon as possible to benefit public.

Mahmood Khan stated that completion of ongoing development projects in health sector at divisional and district level would ensure provision of quality health facilities to people at local level which was the top priority of government. He added that government was spending huge resources on health projects for public facilitation, and result of such projects should be visible.