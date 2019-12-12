KP Chief Minister directs completion of Rashakai SEZ within stipulated time lines

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that all the arrangements should be completed within the stipulated time lines to ensure formal ground breaking of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone making it clear that no extension in the time line would be allowed for this purpose

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that all the arrangements should be completed within the stipulated time lines to ensure formal ground breaking of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone making it clear that no extension in the time line would be allowed for this purpose.

He was presiding over an important meeting to discuss and review the progress on Rashakai Special Economic Zone at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

PTI Central Leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Hamayatullah Khan, Advisor to CM on education Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor to CM on merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, administrative secretaries of the respective departments and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

"All the stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities in time so that the project can be executed at a rapid pace as per the priorities of Provincial Government," Mahmood Khan directed.

He also decided to convene a high level meeting of concerned authorities next week to ensure timely provision of electricity and gas to industrialists in Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The meeting was briefed in details about the joint venture, frameworks of concession and development agreements for the Rashakai Special Economic Zone, the expected economic impact of the project and the overall progress made so far on the project.

The meeting was informed that the development work of Rashakai Special Economic Zone will be completed in a phased manner.

Joint Venture has been set up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) for implementation of the project.

Construction work on the roads has already been initiated to ensure easy access to the economic zone. PC-I has also been approved by DDWP to provide electricity to the industrialists, with estimated cost of Rs.1.8 billion. Similarly, PC-I has also been presented to SNGPL for the supply of gas, however timely cooperation of the concerned Federal departments is essential to provide the facilities of electricity and gas without any delay.

The Chief Minister asked for a high-level meeting to be attended by all the relevant departments so that pending issues could be resolved and supply of power & gas could be ensured within the specify time line in accordance with the time lines already suggested.

Mahmood Khan emphasized the need to expedite all arrangements including approval of the Development Agreement from board of Approval so that formal inauguration of development work on the project could be initiated.

The Chief Minister said that the rapid development of Rashakai Special Economic Zone is the top most priority of the government, for this purpose all stakeholders should have to fulfill their responsibilities in a timely manner.

He particularly directed the Economic Zones Development and Management Company to undertake pragmatic steps for the purpose and clarified that there would be no space for any extension of the time lines in this regard.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a flagship project of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government under CPEC which will further stabilize the economy by promoting industrialization and creating tremendous employment opportunities, he concluded.