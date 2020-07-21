KP Chief Minister directs departments for formal approval of new ADP schemes

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed all the departments to ensure formal approval of all their developmental schemes reflected in the new Annual Developmental Programme (ADP) from the relevant competent forums within a period of three months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed all the departments to ensure formal approval of all their developmental schemes reflected in the new Annual Developmental Programme (ADP) from the relevant competent forums within a period of three months.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of provincial cabinet held here Tuesday. Beside, all the cabinet members, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and relevant administrative secretaries.

The chief minister further directed all the cabinet members to regularly review the progress of their concerned departments in this regard and added that after three months period he will himself review the individual progress of all the departments.

He has also directed all the cabinet members to project the two years performance of their respective departments by holding press conferences for the awareness of the general public further directing the Information Department to issue a schedule of press conferences for all the departments.

Moreover, the Chief Minister has also directed the cabinet members to ensure their full time presence in the provincial assembly during its sessions.

Expressing his dissatisfaction on the performance of Food Department to achieve the set targets of wheat procurement, the chief minister directed the department to present a detail report to the cabinet in its next meeting about the reasons as to why the set targets of wheat procurement were not achieved.

He termed food security as top priority of his government and directed the concerned quarters to prepare a comprehensive plan to make the province self sufficient in wheat production in future.

Moreover, he also directed the concerned quarters to carry out homework for traffic management plan in Peshawar as well as raising traffic regularity police, forest guards and mineral guard in the province.

Meanwhile, briefing the media about the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash told that the cabinet approved release of wheat to flour mills of the province on the subsidized rates in order to fix the price of 20KG flour bag @ Rs.860 in the market.

He informed that the cabinet had approved a relief package for construction sector with the aim to create maximum employment opportunity in the province further stating that under the package waiver would be given in stamp duties in mutation fee of local councils thus providing a total relief of Rs. 04 billion to the construction industry.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the draft of Public Private Partnership (PPP) bill in order to promote and encourage private sector investment by making the cumbersome processes of PPP much easier.

Similarly, the cabinet approved a waiver of one year in registration and license renewal fee of the registered hotels, restaurants, tour operators and travel agents to give a relief to this sectors effected due to closure of tourism sector in the prevailing corona situation.

Kamran Bangash told that the cabinet also endorsed the decision of handing over the government rest houses to tourism department with the aim to boost tourism activities in the province by facilitating the local and foreign tourists.

The Special Assistant continued that the cabinet accorded approval to necessary amendments in Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 to regulate three wheeler Quinqi Rickshaws.

He informed that the cabinet while agreeing in principle to the proposal of Federal government to develop a uniform curriculum across the country, authorized the Provincial Minister for Education to table the view point of provincial government in the meeting to be held at National level in this regard adding that the cabinet made it compulsory to write the word (Khatim-Un-Nabiyeen) with the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in all kinds of text book.

It is worth mentioning here that the provincial assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to this effect. Kamran Bangash further informed that the cabinet approved the withdrawal of a notification of district scrutiny and clearance committee constituted for identification of developmental schemes in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

He said that the cabinet has also given post facto approval to the formation of Inquiry Commission for conducting inquiry into the audio tape case of former advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir. Similarly, the cabinet has approved the Names of Muhammad Siddiq, Zahid Idrees, Mahfooz ur Rehman, Amir Munir, Muhammad Shoaib and Aimal Zaman as members of the board of Governors of Kaghan Development Authority.

He further told that the cabinet approved the name of Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif for appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar, and the name of Rashid Khan for appointment as Chairman Text Book Board Peshawar.

The provincial cabinet also discussed in detail matters related to the opening of education institutional in the province in the light of the decision of National Command and Operation Center and decided that any final decision to this effect would be taken after the upcoming Eidul Azha.