KP Chief Minister directs divisional authorities to identify sites for CFCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday directed the divisional commissioners for early identification of state land for establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFCs) in the newly merged Tribal Districts He said that state land for establishment of CFC in Tirah Valley of District Khyber should be completed on priority basis to ensure provision of basic services to citizens at their doorsteps.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding progress review on the establishment of Citizen Facilitation Centres in the newly merged tribal districts and District Peshawar here.

Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Relief & Rehabilitation Abid Majeed, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed and others also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was informed that under the emergency Relief Project for Temporary Displaced People (TDPs) in erstwhile FATA, Rs 5.63 billion have already been disbursed among 364,229 beneficiaries whereas Rs 1.96 billion have been provided to 435,495 beneficiaries under the child wellness grant.

The financial aid is being given to all the deserving persons. Eligibility and enrollment is done through NADRA Citizen Database, Biometric Verification for Secure Disbursement of funds reporting mechanism for check and analysis on data is also facilitated in this program.

According to details, the existing number of CFCs is 15 whereas the relief and rehabilitation department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned the establishment of 12 additional CFCs which will bring the total strength of the centers to 27.

Besides this, 14 additional CFCs have also been planned.

With regards to Citizen Facilitation Center in District Peshawar, the meeting was informed that two sites, for establishment of CFCs, have already been shortlisted out of 27 identified sites by the Site Selection Committee.

The project will be completed in three years time in three phases with an estimated cost of Rs 454 million. As many as 18 services are being planned to be provided in phase-I whereas 11 services will be provided in Phase-II.

The services currently being provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers of NMDs by NADRA include issuance of National Identity Card, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, Child Registration Certificates, Family Registration Certificates, ETO Islamabad, National Bank ATM, Temporarily Displaced Persons Merged Districts Grants and E-Sahulat including payment of utility Bills, Cellular Top-ups, Naya Pakistan Housing Schemes.

Further services are also being planned to be provided in the Citizen Facilitation Centers by NADRA which include passport counters, BISP counters, civil registration management system counters, birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates and provision of divorce certificates.

Similarly, the provincial government has also planned to introduce additional services in Citizen Facilitation Centers which include provision of domicile, birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates, DMCs & Degrees of Boards and Universities, Land Transfer and Property matters, Vehicles Registrations and renewal, Arms Licenses, Driving Licenses, Bank of Khyber ATMs, traffic fine collection and issuing of route permits.