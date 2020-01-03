KP Chief Minister directs doctors, modern equipments to health institutes

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to accelerate provision of doctors and modern equipments to healthcare institutions of newly merged districts along with up-gradation of existing hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to accelerate provision of doctors and modern equipments to healthcare institutions of newly merged districts along with up-gradation of existing hospitals.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the accelerated implementation plan (AIP) for Tribal Districts here at CM House.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, MPA Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, SSU Head Sahibzada Saeed, Secretary C&W, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Health, PHE, Agriculture and other administrative secretaries were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the current and developmental budget for newly merged Tribal Districts including progress made so far under AIP.

The chief minister directed that the budget allocated for Tribal Districts should be utilized within stipulated time periods. "Immediate completion of all the schemes reflected in AIP should be the top most priority so that early relief could be given to the tribal people." he added.

The meeting was informed that the progress of all the projects in newly merged districts has been regularly reviewed over the past few weeks. In order to ensure timely utilization of funds a policy has also been finalized for AIP.

The meeting was told that PC-1 for different schemes have also been reviewed and submitted in the respective departments while high impacts schemes have been identified, action plans have been setup for timely completion of the schemes.

The meeting was further told that a plan has been finalized to monitor and track the implementation process which based on six improvement areas including a dedicated oversight mechanism with regular reviews to track progress on specific indicators.

A specific Management Structure for the AIP budget within each department has been setup for focusing on existing resources, to support the AIP ambitious mandate, we are improving monitoring and evaluation capacity, a fast track resolution for land settlement issues, inventory mapping for each department and establishment of a dedicated AIP delivery unit in P&D to driver implementation beyond the short term.

The meeting was further informed that a total of 162 sub schemes will be completed under AIP for which Rs 59 billion has been earmarked. It is further informed that a total of Rs 9000 million has been release for various approved schemes. The meeting was told that a total of 18 sub schemes in the elementary & secondary education department under AIP which will cost Rs 12891 million, out of which Rs 10692 million have been allocated for Newly Merged Districts.

It was informed that monthly stipend will be given to the students in government schools of merged Districts from next academic year. The meeting was told that Rs 7.9 billion has been released for elementary & secondary education, Rs 10.1 billion has been allocated for health department out of which Rs 3 billion has been released. Similarly, Rs 5.1 billion have been allocated for sports & Tourism out of which Rs 1.8 billion has been released while a total of Rs 5 billion have been allocated for road infrastructure out of which Rs 4.9 billion has been already released.

The meeting was also briefed on the budget allocated to other sectors and was informed that Rs 4760 million has been allocated for social security, Rs 1330 million for drainage and clean drinking water, Rs 3450 for energy, Rs.1200 million for development of industries, Rs.3070 for Agriculture, Rs.3950 million for irrigation, Rs 850 million for mines & minerals, Rs.350 for environment & forest development, Rs 7620 million for governance and Rs 900 million for other developmental projects.