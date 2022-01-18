UrduPoint.com

KP Chief Minister Directs Establishing Another Shelter Home In City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

KP Chief Minister directs establishing another Shelter Home in City

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps for establishing another shelter homes at Kohat Road Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps for establishing another shelter homes at Kohat Road Peshawar.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Shelter Homes (Panahgahs) in the province here, said an official handout issued on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Social Welfare Nasheeta Maryam Muhsin, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated upon various matters related to improve the overall management of Shelter Homes in the province, strengthen their capacity and ensure the provision of improved facilities therein, and a number of decisions were taken to this end.

The chief minister directed them to expedite work on strengthening of shelter homes across the province. He termed the establishment of shelter homes as an important step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state and said that the provincial government would ensure all the available resources to run these shelter homes on sustainable basis.

Briefing about various matters related to shelter homes in the province, the meeting was informed that eight Shelter Homes were functional in the province with the mutual collaboration of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and the provincial government including one each at divisional headquarter and two in the provincial capital adding that free of cost facilities of night stay and meal were being provided to deserving people in these shelter homes.

It was further informed that each shelter home has the capacity to accommodate 100 individuals for night stay. Similarly, it was told that 10 shelter homes were functional through the provincial government's own resources including Pajagai Road Peshawar, DHQ Hospital Charsadda, DHQ Hospital Mardan, DHQ Hospital Bannu, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, DHQ Hospital Abbottabad, Laari Adda Mansehra, Daraban Qila D.I Khan, Saidu Sharif Swat and Jail Road Kohat having the capacity to accommodate 470 individuals cumulatively.

It was also informed that work on the establishment of shelter homes at Landi Kotal in District Khyber and Angoor Adda in South Waziristan was also in final stages adding that procurement of items for these shelter homes was almost completed whereas recruitment of staff would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Jail Road Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Swabi Landi Kotal Afridi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Authorities directed to accelerate work on develop ..

Authorities directed to accelerate work on development projects

22 seconds ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

Tennis: Australian Open results - collated

23 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company awareness camp ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company awareness campaign underway

25 seconds ago
 FDA stops construction on 10 plots

FDA stops construction on 10 plots

26 seconds ago
 Six bills introduced in National Assembly

Six bills introduced in National Assembly

3 minutes ago
 DC asks officers to facilitate masses, resolve peo ..

DC asks officers to facilitate masses, resolve people's issues

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.