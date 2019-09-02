KP Chief Minister directs establishment of facilitation centre this year

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the establishment of Citizens' Facilitation Centre (CFC) in Peshawar during the current financial year while in next year, these Centres should be extended to divisional headquarters and merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the establishment of Citizens' Facilitation Centre (CFC) in Peshawar during the current financial year while in next year, these Centres should be extended to divisional headquarters and merged districts. He said the CFCs will ensure speedy and accessible service delivery to the people.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding digitalization of various projects of KPIT board here in Chief Minister's House on Monday. Besides, Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Science and Information Technology, Kamran Khan Bangash, Managing Director (MD) KPIT Board and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed in detail regarding the establishment of a Digital Reporting Hub 'Itlah' in police stations across the province, establishment of CFC in Peshawar, Digital Centre Unit at CM Secretariat, conversion of old arms license into smart card, Smart City Project Peshawar, E-Office at CM Secretariat, provincial secretariat, office automation project for the office of provincial cabinet, E-verification of the documents of all colleges and universities of the province, online registration portal for the simplification of business activities and establishment of digital online job portal for recruitment in different departments.

He agreed with the proposal of the establishment of Digital Reporting Hub with the cooperation of KPIT Board for all police stations across the province.

The Digital Reporting Hubs will note the daily activities of police stations, initial information report, dairies and other matters in digital manner. Through these digital reporting hubs, the online supervision of the annual performance report of the police stations will also be carried out.

The Chief Minister was told that the digital job portal will provide online information to candidates regarding vacant vacancies and they will be enabled to file online applications for vacant vacancies in different departments while departments will be provided easy opportunity for the scrutiny of the document of candidates.

He was further told that through digital service unit and E-Office at CM Secretariat, the performance of all departments across the province could be monitored online and the file of any department could be traced online. Similarly, the online monitoring of performance of all departments would also be made possible through digitalization.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government is taking steps for the promotion of science and technology. He said that bringing all institutions at par with the requirements of modern era is top priority of the provincial government.

He pledged full utilization of the science and technology adding the establishment of CFCs will bring modernism and improvement in the service delivery for the people.