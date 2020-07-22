KP Chief Minister directs finalizing legal framework for jails management, reforms

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of Home and Prison Departments to finalize work on new legal framework for better and efficient management of the prisons and to introduce jail reforms across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities of Home and Prison Departments to finalize work on new legal framework for better and efficient management of the prisons and to introduce jail reforms across the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of prison department held here Wednesday.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the overall performance of prison department, progress made so far on prison reforms, implementation status of developmental projects, issues faced by the department and other related matters.

Special Assistant to CM for Prisons Taj Muhammad Trand, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Special Secretary to CM Muhammad Khaliq, Inspector General Prisons Masood Khan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the concerned quarters to expedite work on the construction of divisional level central jails in Malakand and Kohat divisions further directing that home work should also be carried out for the approval of schemes regarding construction of district jails in all those districts including the newly merged districts having no district jails.

While agreeing in principle to the proposal of creating new positions of Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) Prisons at all divisional level and reservation of 10% quota for the sons of prison employees of the total strength of vacancies in prison department, the chief minister has directed the quarter concerned to initiate process in this regard.

The meeting was told that all the records of 14 jails in the province including complete details of prisoners have been computerized whereas computerization of the rest of jails is in progress.

Similarly, the 1st phase of the project of expansion in Central Jail Peshawar has been completed as a result a total capacity of 2365 prisoners has been increased in the jail.

Briefing about the medical treatment facilities for prisoners, it was informed that healthcare facilities have been provided to 27220 prisoners during the current year whereas screening of 19788 prisoners have been carried out for various viral diseases adding that during the last six months, 178 prisoners have been provided free of cost legal assistance.

Regarding the arrangements in prisons to impart education to the prisoners, it was told that during the current year, 1723 prisoners have received formal education out of which 37 prisoners have done Masters, 125 have done Graduation, 254 have done Intermediate and 367 have done Matriculation, and added that vocational trainings of various types has also been imparted to 664 prisoners during the current year whereas 6465 books have been provided to the libraries established in prisons across the province.

The meeting was also told that open air fitness gym has also been setup in the center jail Peshawar whereas construction of badminton court at Mardan jail is in progress.

The meeting was also informed that work is in progress on having a welfare fund for the prisoners to be used for the well being of the prisoners.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of the prison department, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure physical progress on all projects of the department as per stipulated timelines. He also directed the relevant quarters to provide the required for the installation of CCTV cameras in prisons throughout the province.