KP Chief Minister Directs For Devising Realistic Road Infrastructure Management Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

KP Chief Minister directs for devising realistic road infrastructure management policy

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to devise a realistic and comprehensive policy for the better management of road infrastructure and said that an integrated and organized system was imperative for the management and maintenance of roads infrastructure in the province

He further directed the authorities of the C & W department to adopt zero tolerance policy against encroachments on road sides and ensure implementation of rules and SOPs in this regard.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding construction and rehabilitation of road infrastructure, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Besides, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan and concerned administrative secretaries and officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on the mega projects in the road sector specially projects being executed under integrated tourism development projects in Hazara and Malakand divisions.

While briefing the meeting about the development projects in communications sector, it was told that work on 452 projects was underway across the province including newly merged districts out of total, 139 projects were due for completion adding that a total of Rs. 34 billion had been allocated for these projects in the current year budget.

Some Rs. 4 billion were allocated for 103 projects in newly merged districts.

Similarly, substantial progress has been made on 73 new schemes under the C&W department out of total PC-1 of 46 schemes have been approved from concerned forums. A total of Rs. 3.3 billion has been allocated for new schemes in the current financial year budget.

The meeting was told that under the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority work on 39 ongoing and 12 new schemes is underway adding that Rs. 23.5 billion have been allocated for these projects.

Briefing about the progress on mega and priority projects, it was informed that PC-1s of all new schemes under the communications & works department would be approved till the end of this month.

Similarly, 34 Km long Kalam-Mataltan-Mahudand road and 67 Km long Chakdara-Kanju-Bagh Dheri road projects would be advertised after approval of bidding documents from relevant forums.

It was further informed that 60% work on the 6 Km long Chakdara bypass road was completed. The chief minister has directed the quarters concerned to complete this project by June 2022 and added that funds required for the purpose would be provided on priority.

He also directed to expedite the pace of work on 18.3 KM bypass road from Ayub bridge Hawlian to Dhamtor and said that this project was of vital importance which would be helpful to divert vehicular traffic from Abbottabad city.

It was further informed that 95% physical work on 9 different schemes under Provincial Road Improvement Project has been completed whereas work on tourist tourism road including approach road to Sheikh Baden tourist site was also in full swing.

