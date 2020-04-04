KP Chief Minister directs for effective management of qurantine centres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed the concerned high ups for better and effective management of the quarantine centres and Isolation facilities set up for Corona patients across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed the concerned high ups for better and effective management of the quarantine centres and Isolation facilities set up for Corona patients across the province.

He said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued for the staff on duty in these facilities should be implemented in letter and spirit so that the the staff could be protected and the qurantined individuals could be facilitated to the maximum level.

He further directed the authorities to appoint the concerned health officials as focal persons in all the districts for better management of these isolation and quarantine facilities and the districts administrations to ensure the strict implementation of social distancing and other preventive measures in shops of daily use commodities so that the possible outbreak of Corona pandemic could be avoided.

He was chairing a meeting of Health, Relief and Home Departments here to review the overall corona related situation across the province and measures taken by the provincial government to this effect.

The meeting was briefed that Covid Commmand and Control centres had been set up at provincial, district and Tehsil level across the province which are working round the clock to keep vigilance on the developing corona situation with teams of health, relief district administrations and other relevant bodies.

" As many as 215 Quarantine Centres, 554 High Dependency Units and Isolation Centres with a total capacity of 2400 beds have been established in the province which can further be increased if need arises"; the meeting was briefed.

It was further informed that basic Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) had been provided to all the front line staff deputed in these facilities, and its being further improved on daily basis.

Mahmood Khan also directed the health Department to take necessary steps on war footings to establish Corona Testing Labs at all divisional level. "We are faced with abnormal and emergency situation these days and the prevailing situation demands out of the box solutions and measures to cope with it" ; the Chief Minister remarked and directed the high ups to take steps accordingly.

He said that while responding to such an emergency situation there might be flaws and weaknesses on the part of government departments; and added that if any such weakness or flaw is rightly pointed out by the media then the concerned department should immediately go for remedial and corrective measures.