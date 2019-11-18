KP Chief Minister directs for fixation of rates for varieties of flour, pulses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for fixation of separate rates for each variety of flour, pulses and other various items, to make the price control mechanism more efficient.

He further directed for the sensitization of the relevant committees to ensure strict implementation of the officially fixed rates.

He issued these directives while presiding over a high-level meeting that reviewed Price Control Mechanism and the reasons behind hike in the prices of food items in different districts.

Besides, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments, Representatives PMRU and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about actions against hoardings, adulteration and black marketing in the province.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the implementation of fixed rates for goods/food items and made it clear that all Deputy Commissioners should regularly convene meetings of price control committees for pricing.

The Chief Minister agreed in principles with the proposal of expanding Agriculture Market Act and the market committee to all the major districts and said that the activating the Market Act and committees at the district level would benefit both agriculture and the public at large.

The meeting was informed that in light of government directives regarding price control of food grains, emergency measures have been taken for Price Control Mechanism.

The meeting was further told that since November 1, some 1692 units have been inspected wherein a fine of Rs.3.99 million has been imposed under measures against adulteration, hoarding and black marketing across the province.

Similarly, 89 FIRs were registered during the above 17 days, 50 shops were sealed and 453 shops were given warning.

During this month 4155 bakery items were discarded as well as 4575 drinking items, 9394 chips items, 315 dairy products, 20980 items of pickles/jams, 3000 of green tea, 15883 milk items, 1000 of poultry and 5240 spices items were also discarded.

Furthermore, 140 items of flour, 1780 items of Gur, 2528 items of meat and 3631 items of non-food color have also been discarded during this month. It was further informed that commissioners and deputy commissioners have been given the task of rating the prices and also directed to take targeted actions against those who are involved in artificial inflation hoarding and black marketing.

The meeting was further informed that 160 sites have been identified under the Farmer's Market Initiatives, out of which 133 markets have been already established. The Agriculture Market Act and market committee is currently active in Peshawar and D.I Khan which will be expanded to other major districts.

The Chief Minister agreed to the proposal and said that the market act and the market committee would be enabled for all major districts in the first phase.

He said that fixing and implementing realistic rates for food commodities is more essential to urgently give relief to the public.

The Chief Minister further directed the concerned to regularly review and report on market rates set in different districts of the province.

He furthered that all Deputy Commissioners should make the relevant committees truly active so as to ensure the implementation of the set prices.

The Chief Minister directed strict vigilance to prevent the export of flour and its allied products and said that measure should be taken against the hoarder.

He said that relief should be given to the public at all cost by eliminating artificial inflation in the province while the Government will provide its all out support for the purpose.