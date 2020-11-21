UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Directs For Timely Completion Of Power Projects

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:33 PM

KP Chief Minister directs for timely completion of power projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed Energy and Power Department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing power projects and to make progress on proposed projects as per given timelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed Energy and Power Department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing power projects and to make progress on proposed projects as per given timelines.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting of Energy and Power Department held here the other day.

KP CM has termed establishment of Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company as an important step of provincial government toward power related issues and directed concerned authorities to initiate recruitment process for the company as soon as possible so that the company could be established without any delay.

Briefing the participants of meeting about progress so far made on power projects in province, it was informed that a total of eight projects were reflected in the Annual Development Program 2020-21 out of which six were approved by the competent forum whereas PC-1s of the remaining two had been prepared and submitted for approval.

The bids were received for 300MW Balakot Hydro Power Project worth Rs 4352 million and construction would be expected to start by February 20221 whereas 93 percent work on phase-1 of 356 mini hydel power project has already been completed.

The meeting was further informed that progress on 88MW Gabral Hydro Power Project and 157MW Madayan Hydro Power Project is being ensured as per given timelines whereas civil and Mechanical work on 17MW Ranolia Power project had been completed.

He said that 60 percent civil work on 84MW Gorkin Matiltan Power Project and 97 percent civil work on 10MW Jabori Power Project had been completed.

The meeting was told that ground breaking of the 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Power Project in district Kurram would be performed in January 2021 and the project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 4378 million.

Regarding the establishment of Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company, it was apprised that feasibility study had been prepared and presented to the concerned forum and it is expected that license for the establishment of the company would be issued by NEPRA next month.

With regard to the solarization project of the department, it was informed that contract had been awarded for the solarization of 8000 government schools in the province whereas contract for the solarization of 187 Basic Health Units will be awarded very soon.

He added that progress on the solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province is being made as per the given timelines.

The meeting besides other was attended by Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan and Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair. The representatives of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and other concerned quarters were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nepra Company Progress Balakot January February All Government Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

19 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu welcomes end of travel ban on e ..

1 minute ago

Number of Those Injured in Kabul Blasts Rises to 5 ..

5 minutes ago

Beggary on rise in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Height of hypocrisy by PDM insisting upon holding ..

5 minutes ago

Brazilian duo fire Beijing past FC Seoul, Ulsan be ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.