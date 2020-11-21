KP Chief Minister directs for timely completion of power projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed Energy and Power Department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing power projects and to make progress on proposed projects as per given timelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed Energy and Power Department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing power projects and to make progress on proposed projects as per given timelines.

He expressed these views while chairing a progress review meeting of Energy and Power Department held here the other day.

KP CM has termed establishment of Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company as an important step of provincial government toward power related issues and directed concerned authorities to initiate recruitment process for the company as soon as possible so that the company could be established without any delay.

Briefing the participants of meeting about progress so far made on power projects in province, it was informed that a total of eight projects were reflected in the Annual Development Program 2020-21 out of which six were approved by the competent forum whereas PC-1s of the remaining two had been prepared and submitted for approval.

The bids were received for 300MW Balakot Hydro Power Project worth Rs 4352 million and construction would be expected to start by February 20221 whereas 93 percent work on phase-1 of 356 mini hydel power project has already been completed.

The meeting was further informed that progress on 88MW Gabral Hydro Power Project and 157MW Madayan Hydro Power Project is being ensured as per given timelines whereas civil and Mechanical work on 17MW Ranolia Power project had been completed.

He said that 60 percent civil work on 84MW Gorkin Matiltan Power Project and 97 percent civil work on 10MW Jabori Power Project had been completed.

The meeting was told that ground breaking of the 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Power Project in district Kurram would be performed in January 2021 and the project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 4378 million.

Regarding the establishment of Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company, it was apprised that feasibility study had been prepared and presented to the concerned forum and it is expected that license for the establishment of the company would be issued by NEPRA next month.

With regard to the solarization project of the department, it was informed that contract had been awarded for the solarization of 8000 government schools in the province whereas contract for the solarization of 187 Basic Health Units will be awarded very soon.

He added that progress on the solar electrification of 4000 mosques in the province is being made as per the given timelines.

The meeting besides other was attended by Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan and Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair. The representatives of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and other concerned quarters were also present on the occasion.