PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Thursday directed the high ups of Communication and Works Department to take appropriate steps for timely completion of the phase-I of the Swat Motorway Project without comprising on the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting to review progress made so far on the project. Secretary Communication and Works, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and other concerned high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the completion of phase-I and progress on the phase-II of the project.

He further directed that all the process including land acquisition should also be completed within the stipulated timelines in order to initiate physical work on the phase-II of the Swat Motorway Project.

He has termed the Swat Motorway as an important project of the provincial government to provide quality road information facilities to the public and to boost tourism and commercial activities in the entire Malakand Division and directed the authorities concerned to ensure opening of the phase-I of the Swat Motorway for all kind of traffic by the end of August this year.

The Chief Minister was informed that phase-I of the project is near completion as the road formation has been completed whereas most of the work on the construction of five bridges and two tunnels has also been completed.

Similarly, construction of Chakdara Interchange has been completed.

It was informed that the prevailing situation of COVID-19 has slightly affected the pace of work on the project, however, phase-I of Swat Motorway will be opened for all kind of traffic by the end of August this year, the authorities assured. Briefing about the progress on phase-II of the project, it was told that PC-I for land acquisition of the project has been prepared and submitted to the relevant forum for approval. The 79 kilometer long phase-II of the project would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatah Poor Swat having nine interchanges and eight bridges.

The meeting was also briefed about the proposed projects for rehabilitation of rural roads of the province and told that in collaboration with JICA, 640 kilometer long roads and ten bridges in various districts of the province would be rehabilitated for which PC-I has also been prepared and submitted to the relevant forum for approval.

The Chief Minister directed that realistic timelines should be given for the timely completion of all process of these projects and progress should be ensured as per the given timelines.