KP Chief Minister Directs Free Ration For Families Of Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed provision of free ration including atta (flour), rice, milk, sugar, pulses and tea to the family members of confirmed coronavirus patients in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In a notification here, the Chief Minister said families members of all those coronavirus confirmed patients, who were tested positive and kept at isolation wards in Government facilities, should be provided food ration.

The ration package included 20 KG atta, 10 KG rice, one cotton of one liter packs of milk, five KG pluses and five boxes of black tea.

The health department, through home department, would communicate the exact addresses and contacts of individuals placed in isolation wards to the concerned deputy commissioners, who would make appropriate arrangements for delivery of the package to their families at their residences and provide a proper receipt for financial and administrative record.

The compiled record would be maintained at the Home Department.

In pursuance of the declaration and emergency order section 16 (A-I) of the National Disaster Management Authority KP Act 2010 in respect of corona virus and as decided by the competent authority, this would be considered a valid charge on the relief account with the Deputy Commissioners.

