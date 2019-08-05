UrduPoint.com
KP Chief Minister Directs Operationalizing Infrastructure In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed to operationalize the existing governmental infrastructure under the three year Accelerated Implementation Program in the newly merged districts and the required human resources should be recruited for the purpose on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday directed to operationalize the existing governmental infrastructure under the three year Accelerated Implementation Program in the newly merged districts and the required human resources should be recruited for the purpose on priority basis.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding development projects here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash, Principle Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of the concerned department and other officials.

The chief minister stressed that health and education are priority areas in the newly merged districts further directing that ground breaking of mega developmental projects should be initiated immediately with specified timelines for completion of the projects.

The CM directed to remove procedural bottlenecks and facilitate general population on the use of Sehat Insaf Card.

He stressed on the need of providing efficient healthcare services, adding that billions of rupees were being spent every year in the health sector which should be utilized efficiently to provide best healthcare facilities to every citizen of the province.

The chief minister was briefed in detail regarding work progress on 21 developmental schemes in seven different sectors.

He was informed that the Federal Board of Investment will give its approval for changing the status of Rashakai Economic Zone to special economic zone in the meeting to be held tomorrow at Islamabad whereas the developmental agreement for the project will also be finalized within the next three days.

In addition to fixing of timelines, the Chief Minister also directed to elucidate the necessary assistance required from the federal government for initiating civil and developmental works in the Rashakai Economic Zone.

With regards to the progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme, the meeting was informed that physical verification of five thousand applicants is currently under process.

The chief minister directed to expedite the verification process in addition to launching an effective awareness campaign so as to ensure timely receiving of additional applications.

The CM also directed to initiate simultaneous work on Cities Development Project in the five divisional headquarters which will be helpful in industrialization of the province. For the purpose, the Chief Minister directed to undertake pragmatic measures for betterment of the traffic in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the first phase of the Cities Development Projects, various mega schemes will be initiated in five divisional headquarters which will be completed in the next five years.

The CM was also briefed in detail regarding the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Peshawar Transformation Plan, Malakand Regional Developmental Plan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Hangu Township, Swat Motorway, Billion Tree Tsunami, Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal and different developmental projects in District Swat.

