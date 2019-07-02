UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Chief Minister Directs Quality Completion Of BRT Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:51 PM

KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BRT Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday ruled out any compromise on the uplift and beautification of Peshawar and directed guaranteeing quality completion of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday ruled out any compromise on the uplift and beautification of Peshawar and directed guaranteeing quality completion of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Peshawar Uplift Programme here at Chief Minister' House.

The meeting reviewed progress on the all ongoing development schemes and welfare activities.

The chief minister said that special planning would be made for the collective uplift and progress of Peshawar adding that a hefty amount would be spent under the head of Peshawar Uplift Programme.

He was of the view that the project would not only provide all-time solution to the traffic problems, rather would also have trickled down affect on the overall beautification of the city. He further directed taking effective steps for maintaining smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was giving special concentration on the uplift and beautification of the provincial metropolis and for this purpose had allocated hefty amount under Peshawar Uplift Programme.

He said that the feasibility study of the Circular Railway Project would be completed during the current financial year.

He said that the project would inter-link Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi. The project would provide speedy and cheap transportation facility to the people.

He said that being a provincial capital Peshawar required special concentration and importance. The development and beautification of Peshawar is included in the priorities for the current financial year.

He directed the giving final shape to the comprehensive plan for bringing improvement in the infrastructure and resolution of the problems faced by the people as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Mardan Progress Charsadda Nowshera Swabi All Government

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

27 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

33 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

43 minutes ago

Minister visits Shamozai feeder Swat

2 minutes ago

11,530 riders challaned for not using helmet, Rs. ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Police chief for actions against absconders, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.