KP Chief Minister directs quality completion of BRT Project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday ruled out any compromise on the uplift and beautification of Peshawar and directed guaranteeing quality completion of the under-construction Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Peshawar Uplift Programme here at Chief Minister' House.

The meeting reviewed progress on the all ongoing development schemes and welfare activities.

The chief minister said that special planning would be made for the collective uplift and progress of Peshawar adding that a hefty amount would be spent under the head of Peshawar Uplift Programme.

He was of the view that the project would not only provide all-time solution to the traffic problems, rather would also have trickled down affect on the overall beautification of the city. He further directed taking effective steps for maintaining smooth flow of traffic.

The chief minister said that the provincial government was giving special concentration on the uplift and beautification of the provincial metropolis and for this purpose had allocated hefty amount under Peshawar Uplift Programme.

He said that the feasibility study of the Circular Railway Project would be completed during the current financial year.

He said that the project would inter-link Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi. The project would provide speedy and cheap transportation facility to the people.

He said that being a provincial capital Peshawar required special concentration and importance. The development and beautification of Peshawar is included in the priorities for the current financial year.

He directed the giving final shape to the comprehensive plan for bringing improvement in the infrastructure and resolution of the problems faced by the people as soon as possible.